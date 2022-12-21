Heading 3

NIKKI TAMBOLI'S
SULTRY STYLE

ARUSHI
SRIVASTAVA

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

                PINKVILLA 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Casually cool

Nikki Tamboli is acing simple top and denim look with a radiant smile

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Candy floss 

Jazz up your everyday look with the plunging neckline top and denim look

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Flaunting abs 

We can’t get our eyes off the toned abs of Nikki Tamboli as she sported a crop top

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Splash of colors 

Add colors to your simple look with this stylish co-ord set of Nikki Tamboli

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Oomph in black 

Get the sizzling look for party with black bodysuit and pants like Nikki

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Glittery girl 

Make your party look stand out in a gorgeous stone work off shoulder dress

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bright and beautiful 

Get the festive glow with embroidery work yellow crop top and skirt

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki’s cute lavender dress is perfect for outing with your girls

Chill Sunday 

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Cut out in style 

Be the centre of attraction with the gorgeous orange floral work dress with front cut out design

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Short and cute

Look your cutest in a white polka dot dress with puffy sleeves

