ARUSHI
SRIVASTAVA
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
PINKVILLA
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Casually cool
Nikki Tamboli is acing simple top and denim look with a radiant smile
Candy floss
Jazz up your everyday look with the plunging neckline top and denim look
Flaunting abs
We can’t get our eyes off the toned abs of Nikki Tamboli as she sported a crop top
Splash of colors
Add colors to your simple look with this stylish co-ord set of Nikki Tamboli
Oomph in black
Get the sizzling look for party with black bodysuit and pants like Nikki
Glittery girl
Make your party look stand out in a gorgeous stone work off shoulder dress
Bright and beautiful
Get the festive glow with embroidery work yellow crop top and skirt
Nikki’s cute lavender dress is perfect for outing with your girls
Chill Sunday
Cut out in style
Be the centre of attraction with the gorgeous orange floral work dress with front cut out design
Short and cute
Look your cutest in a white polka dot dress with puffy sleeves