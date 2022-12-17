Nikki Tamboli's
Trendy denim looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Slaying
‘Am I adorable?’ questions Nikki but we think the diva is absolutely stunning as she poses in this white crop top and denim shorts
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
That ripped denim shorts and off-shoulder crop top look is packed with oomph and Nikki looks like a babe in it
Stunner
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Acing the ‘Denim Day’, Nikki looks uber cool in this white top and ripped denim jeans
Fashionista
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Nikki nails the ongoing denim trend like a pro in this pink top and jeans
Bring on the denim!
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Make way for this diva as she may skip your heartbeats with bewitching looks like these!
Bewitching
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nailing her impeccable sartorial choices, Nikki yet again leaves us stunned with her fantastic denim look
Snazzy
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki raises the fashion bar here as she opted for low waist-unbuttoned denim jeans and an off-shoulder white top
Hot babe
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
To watch Nikki posing in this stylish black top and jeans is a beautiful sight to behold!
Chic yet Stylish
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Look at this beauty dishing out major fashion goals again as she is dressed in her favorite color top and denim!
Picture perfect
Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Proving that denim outfits are the real glam deal, Nikki kept her look casual as she opted for a checkered red and white top and jeans
Trendsetter
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.