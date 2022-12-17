Heading 3

Nikki Tamboli's
 Trendy denim looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Slaying

‘Am I adorable?’ questions Nikki but we think the diva is absolutely stunning as she poses in this white crop top and denim shorts

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

That ripped denim shorts and off-shoulder crop top look is packed with oomph and Nikki looks like a babe in it

Stunner

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Acing the ‘Denim Day’, Nikki looks uber cool in this white top and ripped denim jeans

Fashionista

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Nikki nails the ongoing denim trend like a pro in this pink top and jeans

Bring on the denim!

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Make way for this diva as she may skip your heartbeats with bewitching looks like these!

Bewitching

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nailing her impeccable sartorial choices, Nikki yet again leaves us stunned with her fantastic denim look 

Snazzy 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki raises the fashion bar here as she opted for low waist-unbuttoned denim jeans and an off-shoulder white top

Hot babe

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

To watch Nikki posing in this stylish black top and jeans is a beautiful sight to behold!

Chic yet Stylish

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Look at this beauty dishing out major fashion goals again as she is dressed in her favorite color top and denim!

Picture perfect 

Image source: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Proving that denim outfits are the real glam deal, Nikki kept her look casual as she opted for a checkered red and white top and jeans

Trendsetter

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here