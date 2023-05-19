pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 19, 2023
Nikki-Tejasswi: TV actresses in lehengas
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan is a bohemian dream walking straight out of a fairy tale in this pastel hued lehenga
Hina Khan
Image: Helly Shah Instagram
Helly Shah
Helly Shah looks gorgeous in this heavy and beautiful shimmery embellished attire
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
Smriti Khanna dolled up like a queen and looked surreal in this pretty pink lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla
Smriti Khanna
Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Nikki Tamboli looks gorgeous in this vibrant yellow lehenga. She wore a tube blouse and paired with a flowy skirt
Nikki Tamboli
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy shows her ultra-glam avatar in a red embroidered lehenga
Mouni Roy
Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti is the epitome of beauty in this eclectic ensemble
Surbhi Jyoti
Image: Krystal D'Souza Instagram
Krystle D'Souza exudes beauty and elegance in a gorgeous blue lehenga
Krystle D'Souza
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as she chooses to wear a grey coloured lehenga
Surbhi Chandna
Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Shivangi Joshi stuns in magenta pink lehenga. She looks marvellous
Shivangi Joshi
Tejasswi Prakash raises her glam quotient in this dramatic outfit. She looks bewitching
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.