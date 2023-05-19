Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 19, 2023

Nikki-Tejasswi: TV actresses in lehengas

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan is a bohemian dream walking straight out of a fairy tale in this pastel hued lehenga

Hina Khan

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

Helly Shah

Helly Shah looks gorgeous in this heavy and beautiful shimmery embellished attire

Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram

Smriti Khanna dolled up like a queen and looked surreal in this pretty pink lehenga designed by Neeta Lulla

Smriti Khanna

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Nikki Tamboli looks gorgeous in this vibrant yellow lehenga. She wore a tube blouse and paired with a flowy skirt

Nikki Tamboli

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy shows her ultra-glam avatar in a red embroidered lehenga

Mouni Roy

Image: Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti is the epitome of beauty in this eclectic ensemble

Surbhi Jyoti

Image: Krystal D'Souza Instagram

Krystle D'Souza exudes beauty and elegance in a gorgeous blue lehenga

Krystle D'Souza

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna looks stunning as she chooses to wear a grey coloured lehenga

Surbhi Chandna

Image: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Shivangi Joshi stuns in magenta pink lehenga. She looks marvellous

Shivangi Joshi

Tejasswi Prakash raises her glam quotient in this dramatic outfit. She looks bewitching

Tejasswi Prakash

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

