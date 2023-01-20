Heading 3

Nikki to Jannat:
Celebs in denim jacket

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 20, 2023

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looks simply stylish in a black sweater and blue denim jacket as she reads a book in her garden

Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

The actress looks stylish as she paired a crop denim jacket with a white vest top and denim jeans

Karishma Tanna

Helly Shah’s beach looks

Shivangi Joshi approved hairstyles

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a green polka dot dress paired with a rugged denim jacket

Jannat Zubair

Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

The actress has a college girl vibe as she paired a deep blue denim sleeveless jacket with denim pants

Shivangi Joshi

Image Source- Sriti Jha Instagram

The Kumkum Bhagya fame is acing the athleisure look with her mesh sports bra and joggers paired with a printed denim jacket

Sriti Jha

Image Source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks beyond gorgeous in a brown denim jacket with patchwork design

Nikki Tamboli

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Tashan-e-ishq actress looks drop dead gorgeous in an oversize denim shirt style jacket and loose denim jeans

Jasmin Bhasin

Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram

The Bigg Boss 16 fame looks simply astounding as she posed in a stylish denim jacket with rolled up sleeves

Sumbul Touqeer

Image Source- Dinesh Prajapati Instagram

The Naagin 5 star has got a chic date look with an orange bodycon dress paired with an oversize denim jacket

Surbhi Chandna

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here