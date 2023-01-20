Nikki to Jannat:
Celebs in denim jacket
Image Source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looks simply stylish in a black sweater and blue denim jacket as she reads a book in her garden
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
The actress looks stylish as she paired a crop denim jacket with a white vest top and denim jeans
Karishma Tanna
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a green polka dot dress paired with a rugged denim jacket
Jannat Zubair
Image Source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram
The actress has a college girl vibe as she paired a deep blue denim sleeveless jacket with denim pants
Shivangi Joshi
Image Source- Sriti Jha Instagram
The Kumkum Bhagya fame is acing the athleisure look with her mesh sports bra and joggers paired with a printed denim jacket
Sriti Jha
Image Source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks beyond gorgeous in a brown denim jacket with patchwork design
Nikki Tamboli
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Tashan-e-ishq actress looks drop dead gorgeous in an oversize denim shirt style jacket and loose denim jeans
Jasmin Bhasin
Image Source- Sumbul Touqeer Instagram
The Bigg Boss 16 fame looks simply astounding as she posed in a stylish denim jacket with rolled up sleeves
Sumbul Touqeer
Image Source- Dinesh Prajapati Instagram
The Naagin 5 star has got a chic date look with an orange bodycon dress paired with an oversize denim jacket
Surbhi Chandna
