Nikki to Mouni: Divas flaunting red lips

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Balika Vadhu 2 fame looks sizzling in an off shoulder crop top which she matched with red lipstick 

Shivangi Joshi 

Video source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous as she paired red lipstick with a floral lehenga set

Jasmin Bhasin 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

We can’t get enough of the mirror selfie look of Tejasswi Prakash wearing a bright red lipstick

Tejasswi Prakash 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma is acing the saree look as she paired red lipstick with red saree

Nia Sharma 

Image source- Shraddha Arya Instagram

Kundali Bhagya actress has donned a royal look with an embroidery work saree and red lipstick

Shraddha Arya 

Video source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

The actress has got the perfect party look with red lipstick and shimmery silver saree

Nikki Tamboli 

Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Brahmastra actress looks like a newlywed in a red kurta and deep red lipstick shade

Mouni Roy 

Image source- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Ankita looks like a boss in an orange pant suit paired with red lipstick

Ankita Lokhande 

Image source- Munmun Dutta Instagram

The actress seems to be in party mood as she paired a red satin shirt with red lipstick

Munmun Dutta 

