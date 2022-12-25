Heading 3

Nikki to Mouni Roy: TV divas in LBD

Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame looks fashionable in a shimmery halter-neck short dress

Nikki Tamboli 

Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Get the most stylish leather dress look for your next party like Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik 

Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram

Be a fashion queen like Nia Sharma in this leather corset dress

Nia Sharma 

Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram

Be the life of any party in this bling black dress

Karishma Tanna 

Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram

Flaunt your curves in the stylish black dress with white collar and puffy sleeves

Mouni Roy 

Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

Want a memorable date night? Opt for this outfit worn by Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash 

Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Bling, black and layers with that sassy attitude is enough to rock any event

Surbhi Chandna 

Image source- Drashti Dhami Instagram

Enjoy to the fullest and look simply ravishing in gathered and fitted black dress

Drashti Dhami 

Image source- Sreejita De Instagram

Flaunt your curves in a black cut-out and polka dot dress, paired with layering chains

Sreejita De

Image source- Tina Datta Instagram 

Get the vintage vibe with the stylish black bodycon dress and studded neckpiece

Tina Datta 

