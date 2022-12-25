Nikki to Mouni Roy: TV divas in LBD
Image source- Nikki Tamboli Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks fashionable in a shimmery halter-neck short dress
Nikki Tamboli
Image source- Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Get the most stylish leather dress look for your next party like Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Image source- Nia Sharma Instagram
Be a fashion queen like Nia Sharma in this leather corset dress
Nia Sharma
Image source- Karishma Tanna Instagram
Be the life of any party in this bling black dress
Karishma Tanna
Image source- Mouni Roy Instagram
Flaunt your curves in the stylish black dress with white collar and puffy sleeves
Mouni Roy
Image source- Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
Want a memorable date night? Opt for this outfit worn by Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash
Image source- Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Bling, black and layers with that sassy attitude is enough to rock any event
Surbhi Chandna
Image source- Drashti Dhami Instagram
Enjoy to the fullest and look simply ravishing in gathered and fitted black dress
Drashti Dhami
Image source- Sreejita De Instagram
Flaunt your curves in a black cut-out and polka dot dress, paired with layering chains
Sreejita De
Image source- Tina Datta Instagram
Get the vintage vibe with the stylish black bodycon dress and studded neckpiece
Tina Datta
