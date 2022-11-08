Heading 3

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ethnic looks

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 08, 2022

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Decked up in this gorgeous green ethnic outfit, Nimrit defines elegance and proves her impeccable fashion sense

Sheer elegance

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

What a beauty she is, isn't she? Nimrit’s heavily embellished red lehenga looks nothing less than a regal queen

Gorgeous in red

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Another royal look served by the diva! Nimrit, clad in this pretty pink lehenga, looks spectacular as she strikes a pose here

Dream Bride

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

With some sass, modernity, and a little addition of tradition is exactly what describes Nimrit’s outfit and makes her look perfect 

Contemporary look

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

This angel from heaven is on earth to make hearts skip a beat with her pretty ethnic outfit looks and totally aces her job

Angel in white

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

As bright as the morning sunshine and as gorgeous as ever! We applaud Nimrit’s confidence, style and fantastic look here

Dipped in yellow

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

The Punjab Di Kudi decked up in this pretty suit is trying to tell us that ethnic outfits are always a lovely choice for any outing

Desi Kudi

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit indeed manages to wow us with her heart-melting smile and heavily embellished outfit choice 

Stunning

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Her traditional yellow outfit can easily make fans go gaga over her beauty, and if you doubt us take a look at her slaying in it

Stop and Stare

Image source: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Festive Ready

Can't stop, won’t stop! Nimrit’s admiration for ethnic ensembles is just unbeatable, and we love how she flaunts it

