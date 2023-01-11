Heading 3

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's vogue looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Chhoti Sarrdarrni actress looks stunning in a monochrome print short dress with high heels

Monochrome dress

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Get the bold and vivacious party look like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in this shimmery crop top, blazer and pants

Shimmery blazer set 

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Fulfill your princess dress dreams with a gorgeous flowy and floor length slit gown like the actress

Flowy gown 

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Tune in to the beachy vibes with a loose fitting and breezy blue short dress with white shoes

Loose fit breezy dress 

Video Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Make a lasting impression on others with the multicolor outfit worn by the fashionable telly diva

Abstract prints 

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Get the cute girl next door look with a stylish crop top and frill design skirt

Girl next door look 

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Jump in the polka dot fashion wagon and ace it like the Bigg Boss 16 contestant wearing satin green co-ords

Polka dots fashion 

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Get compliments from everyone at the party with the golden work and high slit black gown

Shimmery gown 

Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Glimmer like a star in a golden crop top and sequin shrug with white belted pants

Golden glow 

