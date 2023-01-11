Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's vogue looks
JAN 11, 2023
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Chhoti Sarrdarrni actress looks stunning in a monochrome print short dress with high heels
Monochrome dress
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Get the bold and vivacious party look like Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in this shimmery crop top, blazer and pants
Shimmery blazer set
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Fulfill your princess dress dreams with a gorgeous flowy and floor length slit gown like the actress
Flowy gown
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Tune in to the beachy vibes with a loose fitting and breezy blue short dress with white shoes
Loose fit breezy dress
Video Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Make a lasting impression on others with the multicolor outfit worn by the fashionable telly diva
Abstract prints
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Get the cute girl next door look with a stylish crop top and frill design skirt
Girl next door look
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Jump in the polka dot fashion wagon and ace it like the Bigg Boss 16 contestant wearing satin green co-ords
Polka dots fashion
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Get compliments from everyone at the party with the golden work and high slit black gown
Shimmery gown
Image Source - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Glimmer like a star in a golden crop top and sequin shrug with white belted pants
Golden glow
