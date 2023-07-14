Heading 3

Nithya Menen’s fresh style 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The 7’O Clock debutante looks like a breath of fresh air in this mustard yellow ruffle dress while playing Mandolin 

Ruffle Allure 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Josh fame is oozing warmth and comfort in this yellow co-ord set. Braided hair and subtle makeup elevate her look 

Yellow glow 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

Blue bliss 

Simplicity at its best! The Ala Modalaindi star looks adorable in this blue dress teamed up with a white t-shirt 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Ishq heroine looks breathtaking in this pink floral saree paired with a green blouse. The accessories are worth noticing 

Plush pink 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

Menen has captured the attention of her fans in this beige dress. The embroidered cape is noteworthy 

Beige burn

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Janatha Garage actress looks ready to paint the town red in this glittery pink jumpsuit. Silver hoops and silver heels enhance her look 

Jazzy jumpsuit 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Vijay artist is hitting fashion hard in this green saree with floral prints. The pearl choker is the highlight 

Green grace 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Misson Mangal diva looks alluring in this all-black ensemble. The gold accessories are eye-catching 

Bewitching black 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Bheemla Nayak artist is oozing boss babe vibes in this pastel green pantsuit with a floral halter-neck top 

Boss babe 

Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram 

The Modern Love Hyderabad enchantress looks tantalizing in this off-shoulder red dress. A messy bun and red lips complete her look

Red rush 

