pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 14, 2023
Nithya Menen’s fresh style
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The 7’O Clock debutante looks like a breath of fresh air in this mustard yellow ruffle dress while playing Mandolin
Ruffle Allure
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Josh fame is oozing warmth and comfort in this yellow co-ord set. Braided hair and subtle makeup elevate her look
Yellow glow
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
Blue bliss
Simplicity at its best! The Ala Modalaindi star looks adorable in this blue dress teamed up with a white t-shirt
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Ishq heroine looks breathtaking in this pink floral saree paired with a green blouse. The accessories are worth noticing
Plush pink
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
Menen has captured the attention of her fans in this beige dress. The embroidered cape is noteworthy
Beige burn
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Janatha Garage actress looks ready to paint the town red in this glittery pink jumpsuit. Silver hoops and silver heels enhance her look
Jazzy jumpsuit
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Vijay artist is hitting fashion hard in this green saree with floral prints. The pearl choker is the highlight
Green grace
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Misson Mangal diva looks alluring in this all-black ensemble. The gold accessories are eye-catching
Bewitching black
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Bheemla Nayak artist is oozing boss babe vibes in this pastel green pantsuit with a floral halter-neck top
Boss babe
Image: Nithya Menen’s Instagram
The Modern Love Hyderabad enchantress looks tantalizing in this off-shoulder red dress. A messy bun and red lips complete her look
Red rush
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.