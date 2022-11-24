Heading 3

Niti Taylor
in floral outfits 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Niti looks ethereal in a floral printed co-ord set and completed her look with her smile

Floral co-ord

Dishing out major work outfit goals, Niti looks classy as she strikes a pose in a black floral printed co-ord and blazer set

Boss Babe

Niti shows us how to slay in a bold orange ruffle floral printed dress and look gorgeous as poses in it

Peppy

We absolutely love this shirt that has floral motifs, and if donned with baggy pants, it will definitely make for a perfect outfit for a casual outing 

Super chic look

Ethnic and floral never fail to impress! Niti wore heavily printed six-yard and stunned in it

Nari in saree

The actress looks chic as she opted for this floral printed short dress and exudes charm

Style at point

The diva is an absolute babe as she looks snazzy in this leafy printed comfy dress

Poise and charm

We are bowled over Niti’s mesmerizing beauty in this one-shoulder ruffle floral printed bodycon dress 

Fun yet stylish

Twinning with the ambiance, Niti looks drop-dead gorgeous and cheerful in a green floral printed dress

Gorgeous in green

Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Niti looks here in a peach floral printed saree 

Blooming with grace

