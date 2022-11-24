Niti Taylor
in floral outfits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti looks ethereal in a floral printed co-ord set and completed her look with her smile
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Dishing out major work outfit goals, Niti looks classy as she strikes a pose in a black floral printed co-ord and blazer set
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti shows us how to slay in a bold orange ruffle floral printed dress and look gorgeous as poses in it
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
We absolutely love this shirt that has floral motifs, and if donned with baggy pants, it will definitely make for a perfect outfit for a casual outing
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Ethnic and floral never fail to impress! Niti wore heavily printed six-yard and stunned in it
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
The actress looks chic as she opted for this floral printed short dress and exudes charm
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
The diva is an absolute babe as she looks snazzy in this leafy printed comfy dress
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
We are bowled over Niti’s mesmerizing beauty in this one-shoulder ruffle floral printed bodycon dress
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Twinning with the ambiance, Niti looks drop-dead gorgeous and cheerful in a green floral printed dress
Image Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Let's take a moment to appreciate how beautiful Niti looks here in a peach floral printed saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.