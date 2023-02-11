Niti Taylor's
ethnic wardrobe
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 11, 2023
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti Taylor looks absolutely gorgeous in a lemon yellow lehenga with floral embroidery
Charming in lehenga
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor is a stunner in chikankari work kurta set in ombre yellow shade
Chikankari work lehenga
Gauahar Khan aces chic outfits
Rashami Desai in stunning gowns
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
The actress looks simple yet elegant in this lovely peach kurta set with a pearl-work dupatta
Peach kurta set
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Get the comfy yet chic look like Niti Taylor in a blue embroidery work kurta set
Loose fit kurta
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Rock any event in this Indian ethnic attire worn by Niti Taylor
Gota work sharara
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
The actress is winning hearts of fans with the elegance of her beautiful white design saree and traditional jewellery
Sheer elegance in saree
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti Taylor looks absolutely gorgeous and iconic in the lovely floral design saree and stonework jewelry
Floral saree
Source- Niti Taylor Instagram
Niti Taylor is offering ethnic look inspiration with a beautiful mirror work lehenga set in pastel shades
Mirror work lehenga
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.