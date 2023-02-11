Heading 3

Niti Taylor's
ethnic wardrobe

FEB 11, 2023

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

Niti Taylor looks absolutely gorgeous in a lemon yellow lehenga with floral embroidery

Charming in lehenga

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame Niti Taylor is a stunner in chikankari work kurta set in ombre yellow shade

Chikankari work lehenga

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

The actress looks simple yet elegant in this lovely peach kurta set with a pearl-work dupatta

Peach kurta set

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

Get the comfy yet chic look like Niti Taylor in a blue embroidery work kurta set

Loose fit kurta

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

Rock any event in this Indian ethnic attire worn by Niti Taylor

Gota work sharara

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

The actress is winning hearts of fans with the elegance of her beautiful white design saree and traditional jewellery

Sheer elegance in saree

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

Niti Taylor looks absolutely gorgeous and iconic in the lovely floral design saree and stonework jewelry

Floral saree

Source- Niti Taylor Instagram

Niti Taylor is offering ethnic look inspiration with a beautiful mirror work lehenga set in pastel shades

Mirror work lehenga

