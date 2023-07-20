pinkvilla
JULY 20, 2023
Nivetha Pethuraj’s classy looks
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Oru Naal Koothu debutante looks breathtaking in this blue Anarkali with pink floral prints
Floral finesse
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam fame is a sight to behold in this yellow gold lehenga and red choli. The prints of the ensemble are eye-catching
Lucious lehenga
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
Saree sizzle
The Mental Madhilo star is oozing angelic vibes in this cream-pearl-colored saree with a gold border. On-point accessories elevate her look
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Tik Tik Tik actress has captured the attention of her fans in this vibrant red salwar kameez
Red rush
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Thimiru Pudichavan protagonist looks sizzling in this one-shoulder red dress with ruffle detailing. Her accessories are noteworthy
Ruffle charm
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Chitralahari diva is swaying hearts in this metallic green halter-neck jumpsuit
Green grace
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Sangathamizhan artist is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this yellow-green sharara. The snazzy embroidery is the highlight
Ethnic elegance
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo enchantress looks relatable in this oversized black t-shirt and off-white pants
Cool casual
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Pon Manickavel actress has put the heat to shame in this cream gown with ruffle detailing
Cream crush
Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram
The Bloody Mary heroine looks tantalizing in this bright blue dress with a thigh-high slit. Sleek hair and minimal accessories complete her look
Blue burn
