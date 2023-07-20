Heading 3

Nivetha Pethuraj’s classy looks 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Oru Naal Koothu debutante looks breathtaking in this blue Anarkali with pink floral prints

Floral finesse 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam fame is a sight to behold in this yellow gold lehenga and red choli. The prints of the ensemble are eye-catching 

Lucious lehenga

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

Saree sizzle 

The Mental Madhilo star is oozing angelic vibes in this cream-pearl-colored saree with a gold border. On-point accessories elevate her look 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Tik Tik Tik actress has captured the attention of her fans in this vibrant red salwar kameez 

Red rush 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Thimiru Pudichavan protagonist looks sizzling in this one-shoulder red dress with ruffle detailing. Her accessories are noteworthy 

Ruffle charm 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Chitralahari diva is swaying hearts in this metallic green halter-neck jumpsuit

Green grace 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Sangathamizhan artist is hitting ethnic fashion hard in this yellow-green sharara. The snazzy embroidery is the highlight 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo enchantress looks relatable in this oversized black t-shirt and off-white pants 

Cool casual 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Pon Manickavel actress has put the heat to shame in this cream gown with ruffle detailing 

Cream crush 

Image: Nivetha Pethuraj’s Instagram 

The Bloody Mary heroine looks tantalizing in this bright blue dress with a thigh-high slit. Sleek hair and minimal accessories complete her look 

 Blue burn 

