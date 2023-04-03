NMACC: Best Dressed Celebs
APRIL 03, 2023
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore an embellished pant suit along with a large cape
Deepika Padukone
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt sizzles in a bejeweled long dress at the event
Alia Bhatt
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a see-through dress featuring a floral cape
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika looks bold and beautiful in black and golden fish-cut gown
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor set the temperature soaring gin red lehenga set featuring a dramatic cape
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looks breathtakingly beautiful in this caped saree
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara wore a stone-embedded, fitted blouse with a dazzling lehenga while posing with her hubby Sidharth Mlahotra
Kiara Advani
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in white pearl studded deconstructed lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in Banarasi style gown and cape
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor sets the fashion standard high in this colourful heavy jewelled lehenga along with dramatic sleeves
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor looks fashionable in one-shoulder dhoti saree featuring a large edge of a garment
Shraddha Kapoor
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Hollywood star Zendaya looks stunning in a blue glittery saree
Zendaya
Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram
Gigi Hadid made heads turn in white and golden saree along with a golden bejeweled blouse and heavy jewellery
Gigi Hadid
