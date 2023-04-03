Heading 3

NMACC: Best Dressed Celebs 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

APRIL 03, 2023

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika Padukone wore an embellished pant suit along with a large cape

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt sizzles in a bejeweled long dress at the event 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in a see-through dress featuring a floral cape

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram 

Rashmika looks bold and beautiful in black and golden fish-cut gown

Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor set the temperature soaring gin red lehenga set featuring a dramatic cape

Kareena Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

Karisma looks breathtakingly beautiful in this caped saree 

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara wore a stone-embedded, fitted blouse with a dazzling lehenga while posing with her hubby Sidharth Mlahotra

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a vision in white pearl studded deconstructed lehenga 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Kriti Sanon looks drop-dead gorgeous in Banarasi style gown and cape

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Sonam Kapoor sets the fashion standard high in this colourful heavy jewelled lehenga along with dramatic sleeves 

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor looks fashionable in one-shoulder dhoti saree featuring a large edge of a garment 

Shraddha Kapoor

Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

Hollywood star Zendaya looks stunning in a blue glittery saree 

Zendaya

Image: Gigi Hadid Instagram 

Gigi Hadid made heads turn in white and golden saree along with a golden bejeweled blouse and heavy jewellery 

Gigi Hadid 

