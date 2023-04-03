Heading 3

NMACC: Best Dressed Men

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

APRIL 03, 2023

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid looks hot in black and golden suit

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

Ranveer Singh looks dapper in white outfit while posing with his wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

Hrithik Roshan

We can’t take our eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he looks dapper in all-black outfit

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram 

Arjun Kapoor wore a black suit with silver design 

Arjun Kapoor 

Image: Pinkvilla

Shah Rukh Khan just took our breath away with his dashing look in a black suit

Shah Rukh Khan 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

Varun looks fashionable in a long black outfit along with a striped blazer 

Varun Dhawan

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

Salman Khan looks dapper in a classic black suit

Salman Khan

Image: Tom Holland Instagram 

Tom Holland looks amazing in a black tuxedo

Tom Holland

Image: Nick Jonas Instagram 

Nick Jonas looks dashing in an all-black suit paired with a T-shirt with lace detail on the neck while posing with Priyanka Chopra 

Nick Jonas 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra looks amazing in a black velvet kurta and black pants

Sidharth Malhotra 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here