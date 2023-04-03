NMACC: Best Dressed Men
APRIL 03, 2023
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid looks hot in black and golden suit
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Ranveer Singh looks dapper in white outfit while posing with his wife Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
We can’t take our eyes off Hrithik Roshan as he looks dapper in all-black outfit
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Arjun Kapoor wore a black suit with silver design
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Shah Rukh Khan just took our breath away with his dashing look in a black suit
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun looks fashionable in a long black outfit along with a striped blazer
Varun Dhawan
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Salman Khan looks dapper in a classic black suit
Salman Khan
Image: Tom Holland Instagram
Tom Holland looks amazing in a black tuxedo
Tom Holland
Image: Nick Jonas Instagram
Nick Jonas looks dashing in an all-black suit paired with a T-shirt with lace detail on the neck while posing with Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra looks amazing in a black velvet kurta and black pants
Sidharth Malhotra
