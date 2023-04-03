NMACC: Stellar Couple Entries 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked elegant as they contrasted each other with black and white outfits
Shahid-Mira
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Ranveer wore white kurta set and Deepika stunned in a golden two-piece featuring a large cape
Ranveer-Deepika
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Priyanka-Nick
Nick looks dashing in a black suit and Priyanka looks gorgeous in see-through dress
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara wore a stone-embedded, fitted blouse with a dazzling lehenga featuring a long matching cape while Sidharth offered fashion goals with his cream outfit
Sidharth-Kiara
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
The powerful duo twinned in black at the event
Kareena-Saif
Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Malaika wore a colouful see-through dress featuring heavy jewellery while Arjun wore a black suit
Malaika-Arjun
Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram
Madhuri made a grand entry wearing a beige dress featuring a cape with her husband Shriram Nene who wore a classic black suit
Madhuri-Shriram
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Rajkummar wore a blue customised suit while his wife Patralekha stunned in a colourful caped dress
Rajkummar-Patralekha
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana looked handsome in his black suit which includes a black coat with intricate embroidery, a matching bow, a white shirt and black pants. While his wife Tahira Kashyap looked ethereal in her maroon co-ord set with golden embroidery on it
Ayushmann-Tahira
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Saba Azad wore a red Banarasi saree with a dramatic blouse and Hrithik Roshan wore a black outfit