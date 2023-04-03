Heading 3

NMACC: Stellar Couple Entries 

 Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

APRIL 03, 2023

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked elegant as they contrasted each other with black and white outfits 

Shahid-Mira

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

Ranveer wore white kurta set and Deepika stunned in a golden two-piece featuring a large cape

Ranveer-Deepika

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram

Priyanka-Nick

Nick looks dashing in a black suit and Priyanka looks gorgeous in see-through dress 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara wore a stone-embedded, fitted blouse with a dazzling lehenga featuring a long matching cape while Sidharth offered fashion goals with his cream outfit

Sidharth-Kiara

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

The powerful duo twinned in black at the event 

Kareena-Saif

Image: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

Malaika wore a colouful see-through dress featuring heavy jewellery while Arjun wore a black suit

Malaika-Arjun

Video Source: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Instagram 

Madhuri made a grand entry wearing a beige dress featuring a cape with her husband Shriram Nene who wore a classic black suit 

Madhuri-Shriram

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram 

Rajkummar wore a blue customised suit while his wife Patralekha stunned in a colourful caped dress

Rajkummar-Patralekha 

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana looked handsome in his black suit which includes a black coat with intricate embroidery, a matching bow, a white shirt and black pants. While his wife Tahira Kashyap looked ethereal in her maroon co-ord set with golden embroidery on it

Ayushmann-Tahira

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram 

Saba Azad wore a red Banarasi saree with a dramatic blouse and Hrithik Roshan wore a black outfit 

Hrithik-Saba

