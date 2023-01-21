No make-up looks of
Alia Bhatt
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
FASHION
JAN 21, 2023
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
We can't take our eyes off her glowing skin
Glowing skin
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She carries her no makeup look with great elegance
Elegant beauty
Rakul Preet Singh is a stylish diva
Katrina Kaif aces casual looks
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia left us awestruck with her glass skin
Glass skin
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her sharp features and dimples are enough to make us fall in love with her
Sharp features
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her obsession for no makeup is not hidden
Obsessed with no makeup looks
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Just look at how gorgeous she looks here
True beauty
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her prettiest smile make her charming face even more beautiful
Prettiest smile
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is a true charmer and this serves as proof
Charmer
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress' no makeup looks are what we crave for
The no-makeup queen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.