Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 16, 2023

No-Makeup looks of South divas

Image: Instagram

While we are used to seeing our beloved actresses all decked up with high-glam makeup, here are a few times the divas made an appearance sans-makeup.

South divas without makeup

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna aces a no makeup look in a simple suit as she signed autographs for the fans in Delhi.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Southern beauty Sai Pallavi flaunts her glowing skin in a no-makeup avatar as she promotes Virata Parvam in Hyderabad.

Sai Pallavi

Image: Viral Bhayani

Samantha shares a picture of herself while wearing no makeup and we love her natural glow.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Take a look at this adorable picture of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty posing with her mom in a sans-makeup look.

Anushka Shetty 

Here is a picture of Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in a sans-makeup look during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh looks super cute in a no-makeup selfie with her specs.

Rakul Preet Singh

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan posed for a couple of selfies on her Instagram handle, showing us her beautiful skin.

Shruti Haasan

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Sai Pallavi shares a sunkissed picture proving that she doesn’t need any makeup to look fabulous.

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

Sai Pallavi

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here