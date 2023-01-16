JAN 16, 2023
No-Makeup looks of South divas
Image: Instagram
While we are used to seeing our beloved actresses all decked up with high-glam makeup, here are a few times the divas made an appearance sans-makeup.
South divas without makeup
Image: Viral Bhayani
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna aces a no makeup look in a simple suit as she signed autographs for the fans in Delhi.
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Southern beauty Sai Pallavi flaunts her glowing skin in a no-makeup avatar as she promotes Virata Parvam in Hyderabad.
Sai Pallavi
Image: Viral Bhayani
Samantha shares a picture of herself while wearing no makeup and we love her natural glow.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Take a look at this adorable picture of Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty posing with her mom in a sans-makeup look.
Anushka Shetty
Here is a picture of Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde in a sans-makeup look during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh looks super cute in a no-makeup selfie with her specs.
Rakul Preet Singh
Salaar actress Shruti Haasan posed for a couple of selfies on her Instagram handle, showing us her beautiful skin.
Shruti Haasan
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Sai Pallavi shares a sunkissed picture proving that she doesn’t need any makeup to look fabulous.
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi
