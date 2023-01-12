Noah Centineo's fashion choices
Teen Choice Throwback
This throwback photo showcases a much younger Noah Centineo attending the Teen Choice Awards in a casual denim avatar
Image: Getty Images
For the premiere event of To All The Boys, Noah Centineo dressed up in a crisp suit and a slim tie and looked absolutely dapper
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
Noah Centineo made an appearance at one of the events sporting a chequered jacket with a fleece collar
Chequered Jacket
Image: Getty Images
This look of Noah Centineo from Cinema Con is special as it shows him in his old hairstyle before he became a buzz-cut guy
Cinema Con
Image: Getty Images
Noah Centineo rocked a simple blue shirt and trousers along with white sneakers for the Comic-Con appearance
Comic-Con Look
Image: Getty Images
Noah Centineo looked stunning at an event for Black Adam as he appeared sporting a brown blazer with matching trousers
Brown Suit
Image: Getty Images
Noah Centineo loves to play around with his looks and we love this casual and comfy outfit he chose for one of the events
Comfy Look
Image: Getty Images
For the Black Adam promotions in London, Noah was seen donning a black jacket over a casual tee and matching pants
London Promotions
Image: Getty Images
For the Black Adam Premiere, Noah Centineo kept it stylish as he wore a blazer jacket and teamed it up with white shoes
Premiere Look
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of The Recruit, Noah Centineo arrived in a crisp chequered suit and left everyone impressed with his formal look
Chequered Suit
