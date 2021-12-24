Nora To Alia : Celebs in a velvet dress

Lady Gaga in a black gown

At the House of Gucci New York premiere, Lady Gaga looked stunning in a black velvet halter gown with a crystal-embellished tulle top

Image: Getty Images

Malaika Arora in a blue bodyfit number

Malaika Arora dialled up the drama in a round-neck velvet blue bodyfit dress

Image: Malaika Arora instagram 

Nora Fatehi in a black number

In a black floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, Nora showed us how to invite velvet into our wardrobes

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Shraddha Kapoor in a maroon dress

Shraddha Kapoor exuded elegance in a marsala-hued fit-and-flare velvet dress

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

Alia Bhatt in a navy blue slip dress

Alia Bhatt looked party ready in a navy blue velvet dress with a slit on one end and a bowtie cinched at her waist

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

At the promo of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing in a mini velvet dress with a cut-out detail in the front

Bhumi Pednekar in black

Video: Pinkvilla

At the 2018 MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra stunned us in a maroon velvet body-hugging number with a cape-like long train attached to it

Priyanka Chopra in maroon

Image: Getty Images

In a similar shade, Kajol picked out a floor-sweeping strapless velvet gown and looked like a diva! 

Kajol in a maroon gown

Image: Kajol Devgan instagram

Kriti Sanon upped the ante in an electric blue velvet dress featuring a sexy thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon in a blur velvet dress

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

 Scarlett Johansson looked glamorous in a black cocktail dress with a high neck velvet top with a high neck velvet top and a plush bodice that ended in a black skirt

Scarlett Johansson in a black cocktail dress

Image: Getty Images

