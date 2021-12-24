Nora To Alia : Celebs in a velvet dress
DEC 24, 2021
Lady Gaga in a black gown
At the House of Gucci New York premiere, Lady Gaga looked stunning in a black velvet halter gown with a crystal-embellished tulle top
Image: Getty Images
Malaika Arora in a blue bodyfit number
Malaika Arora dialled up the drama in a round-neck velvet blue bodyfit dress
Image: Malaika Arora instagram
Nora Fatehi in a black number
In a black floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit, Nora showed us how to invite velvet into our wardrobes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Shraddha Kapoor in a maroon dress
Shraddha Kapoor exuded elegance in a marsala-hued fit-and-flare velvet dress
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
Alia Bhatt in a navy blue slip dress
Alia Bhatt looked party ready in a navy blue velvet dress with a slit on one end and a bowtie cinched at her waist
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
At the promo of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhumi Pednekar looked ravishing in a mini velvet dress with a cut-out detail in the front
Bhumi Pednekar in black
Video: Pinkvilla
At the 2018 MET Gala, Priyanka Chopra stunned us in a maroon velvet body-hugging number with a cape-like long train attached to it
Priyanka Chopra in maroon
Image: Getty Images
In a similar shade, Kajol picked out a floor-sweeping strapless velvet gown and looked like a diva!
Kajol in a maroon gown
Image: Kajol Devgan instagram
Kriti Sanon upped the ante in an electric blue velvet dress featuring a sexy thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon in a blur velvet dress
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Scarlett Johansson looked glamorous in a black cocktail dress with a high neck velvet top with a high neck velvet top and a plush bodice that ended in a black skirt
Scarlett Johansson in a black cocktail dress
Image: Getty Images
