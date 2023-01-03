Heading 3

Nora-Ananya: Actresses
in naked outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta 

Jan 03, 2023

FASHION

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee aced the naked look trend in this glittery number 

Priyanka Chopra 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

In this body-hugging sheer dress, she looks stunning 

Ananya Panday 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nobody does risque fashion better than Nora 

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked sassy in a sheer styled corset and a blingy gown 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She carried this white gown featuring sheet detailing and a thigh-high slit with utmost panache 

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Sonam opted for a fuss-free yet classy look in this black sheer kaftan

Sonam Kapoor 

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri championed the naked dress trend in this sheer jumpsuit 

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She elegantly aced the trend like a pro

Alaya F 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

All eyes were on Janhvi when she took to the gram to share this sassy photo 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Rocking the barely-there trend, she raised the hotness quotient in this ensemble

Disha Patani 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here