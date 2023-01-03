Nora-Ananya: Actresses
in naked outfits
Hardika Gupta
Jan 03, 2023
FASHION
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee aced the naked look trend in this glittery number
Priyanka Chopra
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
In this body-hugging sheer dress, she looks stunning
Ananya Panday
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nobody does risque fashion better than Nora
Nora Fatehi
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked sassy in a sheer styled corset and a blingy gown
Alia Bhatt
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She carried this white gown featuring sheet detailing and a thigh-high slit with utmost panache
Anushka Sharma
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Sonam opted for a fuss-free yet classy look in this black sheer kaftan
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri championed the naked dress trend in this sheer jumpsuit
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She elegantly aced the trend like a pro
Alaya F
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
All eyes were on Janhvi when she took to the gram to share this sassy photo
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Rocking the barely-there trend, she raised the hotness quotient in this ensemble
Disha Patani
