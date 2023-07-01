Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 01, 2023

Nora Fatehi and her bodycon outfits 

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora Fatehi looked jaw-dropping in an all-white bodycon co-ord 

Stunning In White

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

She looked ultra-glamorous in a blue body-hugging skirt and a snug-fit matching crop top

Glam Style 

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Hotness Alert

She set the temperature soaring in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

She brought some sass and glam in a bodycon co-ord from Balmain

Turning Heads

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram 

She upped the ante in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress 

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora looked ravishing in a sparkly sky-blue full-sleeved bodycon gown

Sparkles 

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

She looked snazzy in a pristine white fringe number 

Trendy 

Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s instagram

The dance diva showed off her curves in a black turtleneck mini dress

Black Love

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

She looked glamorous in a midi bodycon dress with sparkles all over

Shimmery

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

She looked sensuous in a tangerine-hued midi dress

Jaw-dropping

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here