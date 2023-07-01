pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 01, 2023
Nora Fatehi and her bodycon outfits
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora Fatehi looked jaw-dropping in an all-white bodycon co-ord
Stunning In White
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She looked ultra-glamorous in a blue body-hugging skirt and a snug-fit matching crop top
Glam Style
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Hotness Alert
She set the temperature soaring in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She brought some sass and glam in a bodycon co-ord from Balmain
Turning Heads
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s Instagram
She upped the ante in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress
Making Jaws Drop
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora looked ravishing in a sparkly sky-blue full-sleeved bodycon gown
Sparkles
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She looked snazzy in a pristine white fringe number
Trendy
Image: Maneka Harisinghani’s instagram
The dance diva showed off her curves in a black turtleneck mini dress
Black Love
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She looked glamorous in a midi bodycon dress with sparkles all over
Shimmery
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She looked sensuous in a tangerine-hued midi dress
Jaw-dropping
