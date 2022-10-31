Heading 3

Nora Fatehi and
her ethnic wardrobe

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Nora radiates magic in a blush peach chikankari ensemble embellished with intricate ikat-inspired sequin embroidery and a beaded iridescent base. 

Illuminating 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked festive-ready in a signature Tarun Tahiliani bloom lehenga embellished with crystals, embroideries, glass beads, and French knots.

Like Magic

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She turned up the glam factor in a heavily embellished light pink saree and a full-sleeve blouse. 

Glam Factor 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The Kusu Kusu star exuded oomph with her ravishing desi look in an orange sequined saree and a square-cut plunging-neck blouse.

Retro Style

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked resplendent in a hand-embroidered chikankari saree embellished with gold beads, and a net blouse with gold beaded embroidery. 

Elegance Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She set simple ethnic goals in a beautiful pastel green sharara set with floral patterns and contrasting borders. 

Simplicity At Its Best

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The diva stole the show in a shimmery candy pink saree by Akanksha Gajria. 

Show Stealer

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked magical in a hand-embroidered mustard lehenga featuring a square neckline, and puffy netted sleeves from Torani. 

Dreamy Haze

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She made heads turn as she stepped out in a pre-pleated, concept saree with sheer embellishments and intricate embroidery work. 

Exquisite Taste

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Her regal look in a statement-making ivory anarkali and dupatta ladened with signature embroidery work stole the show!

Royalty Redefined

