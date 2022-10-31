Nora Fatehi and
her ethnic wardrobe
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Nora radiates magic in a blush peach chikankari ensemble embellished with intricate ikat-inspired sequin embroidery and a beaded iridescent base.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked festive-ready in a signature Tarun Tahiliani bloom lehenga embellished with crystals, embroideries, glass beads, and French knots.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She turned up the glam factor in a heavily embellished light pink saree and a full-sleeve blouse.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star exuded oomph with her ravishing desi look in an orange sequined saree and a square-cut plunging-neck blouse.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked resplendent in a hand-embroidered chikankari saree embellished with gold beads, and a net blouse with gold beaded embroidery.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She set simple ethnic goals in a beautiful pastel green sharara set with floral patterns and contrasting borders.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva stole the show in a shimmery candy pink saree by Akanksha Gajria.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked magical in a hand-embroidered mustard lehenga featuring a square neckline, and puffy netted sleeves from Torani.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She made heads turn as she stepped out in a pre-pleated, concept saree with sheer embellishments and intricate embroidery work.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her regal look in a statement-making ivory anarkali and dupatta ladened with signature embroidery work stole the show!
