NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 27, 2023

Nora Fatehi and her gorgeous sarees

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star brought the right amount of glam in an embellished orange saree 

Glam Quotient 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram


Nora upped the desi style quotient in a beige embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani

Desi Gal

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Flawless

She looked stunning in a sequinned drape by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

This soft pink saree bedecked with dainty feathers looked flawless on her

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Her pre-draped saree made all the heads turn 

Gorgeous 

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She was draped to perfection in a Sabyasachi saree that came adorned with floral prints in pink, yellow, and green 

Floral Power

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked resplendent in a green and golden chiffon saree

Resplendent

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked regal in a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari 

Royalty 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She stole the show in a shimmery candy-pink drape 

Shimmer & Shine 

Her sparkly sequinned saree is perfect for weddings

Stunner 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

