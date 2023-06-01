Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 01, 2023

Nora Fatehi and
her love for white

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looked fine as hell in an all-white luxe co-ord set from Balmain

Giving Luxe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She redefined glamour in an extravagant white gown with dramatic details

Glamour

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star looked ravishing in a white gown with thigh-high slits

Oomph Factor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked glamorous in a draped milky-white skirt and an embellished bralette 

Glam Diva

Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram

She turned into a desi kudi in an ivory-white and gold geometric sharara

Charming

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She upped the ante in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist

Hotness Alert

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked stunning in a white feather-adorned mini dress by Georges Hobeika

Diva In White

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This white blazer with golden buttons looked superb on her

Boss Babe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked stylish as always in a pristine white fringe number

Fringes

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She served maximalist style goals in a white gown by Yousef Al Jasmi

Maximalist

