Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 01, 2023
Nora Fatehi and
her love for white
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looked fine as hell in an all-white luxe co-ord set from Balmain
Giving Luxe
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She redefined glamour in an extravagant white gown with dramatic details
Glamour
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looked ravishing in a white gown with thigh-high slits
Oomph Factor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked glamorous in a draped milky-white skirt and an embellished bralette
Glam Diva
Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram
She turned into a desi kudi in an ivory-white and gold geometric sharara
Charming
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She upped the ante in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist
Hotness Alert
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked stunning in a white feather-adorned mini dress by Georges Hobeika
Diva In White
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This white blazer with golden buttons looked superb on her
Boss Babe
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked stylish as always in a pristine white fringe number
Fringes
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She served maximalist style goals in a white gown by Yousef Al Jasmi
Maximalist
