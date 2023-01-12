Heading 3

Nora Fatehi
approved hairstyles

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 12, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress and dancer looks fashionable with open curly hair falling on her shoulders

Light curls 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi looks like a diva in a stylish black co-ords set with her straight fringed hair

Straight and open 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous as she did a sleek hair tie up for her fitted gown look

Sleek tie up 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

Get the college girl look with fringes in front and a high ponytail of curled hair

High ponytail 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress has sported a sleek high bun with side fringes for the fashionable look

Messy bun 

Video Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi has sported a simple bun with floral accessories attached to it and slight bounce on the forehead part

The 70’s look 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress has opted for an Indian traditional look with a long fishtail braid and kurta set

Fishtail braids 

Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress is acing the hip hop fashion as she coloured her hair pink and paired it with pink sunglasses

Colored hair 

Video Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram

Get the killer look with the designer high ponytail and braid just like Nora Fatehi

Stylish braid look 

