The actress and dancer looks fashionable with open curly hair falling on her shoulders
Light curls
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks like a diva in a stylish black co-ords set with her straight fringed hair
Straight and open
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous as she did a sleek hair tie up for her fitted gown look
Sleek tie up
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
Get the college girl look with fringes in front and a high ponytail of curled hair
High ponytail
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress has sported a sleek high bun with side fringes for the fashionable look
Messy bun
Video Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi has sported a simple bun with floral accessories attached to it and slight bounce on the forehead part
The 70’s look
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress has opted for an Indian traditional look with a long fishtail braid and kurta set
Fishtail braids
Image Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
The actress is acing the hip hop fashion as she coloured her hair pink and paired it with pink sunglasses
Colored hair
Video Source - Nora Fatehi Instagram
Get the killer look with the designer high ponytail and braid just like Nora Fatehi
Stylish braid look
