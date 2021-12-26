Nora Fatehi in bodycon dresses
All That Glitters
Nora looked like a Goddess in an off-shoulder, silver dress that hugged all her curves
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
Cut-Out Charisma
Nora walked the red carpet in a cut-out black figure-hugging dress with silver borders
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
White Queen
Nora looked striking in a cut-out white dress with a plunging neckline
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
Ice Queen
Nora wore a body-hugging, blue shimmer dress featuring a high-neck
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
Orange Candy
Nora looked like eye candy dressed in a one-shoulder, body-hugging dress
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
She wore a figure-hugging gown featuring a boat neck and was decked in shimmering diamond beads
Sheer Shimmer
(Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
Nora wore a white full-sleeved, high neck dress that flaunted all her curves
High-Neck Dress
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
She wore a bandage fringed dress featuring a scoop neck and fitted her like it was made especially for her
Fringed Affair
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
Dressed in a red, shimmery bodycon dress, Nora looked Christmas ready!
Red Shimmer
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
She was seen looking like eye candy in this hot pink bodycon dress for her birthday
Hot Pink
(Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram)
