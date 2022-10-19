pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 19, 2022
FASHION
Nora Fatehi
dazzles in a saree
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora turned heads in an orange sequined saree, intricately embroidered in silver Resham threads, and a square-cut plunging-neck blouse.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She made a stunning statement as she picked out an elegant ivory drape from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.
Image: Pinkvilla fashion Instagram
She struck a graceful pose in a white organza saree with plain white broad borders and rose flower prints.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looked breathtaking in a pretty peony pink saree that she paired with a prettier deep plunging blouse with feather adornments.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exuded major royal vibes in a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari that was styled in traditional Bengali style.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Making another ravishing appearance in pink, the diva stole the show in a shimmery candy pink saree by Akanksha Gajria.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She made another striking case for exquisite drapes by picking out a pre-pleated, concept saree with sheer embellishments and intricate embroidery work.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her shimmery green saree paired with a statement emerald necklace amplified things like never before!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
In this organza floral-print drape by Sabyasachi, Nora ensured that her desi look was elegant and on point.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked like a vision in this teal green chiffon saree that came with an intricate golden floral work.
