Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 19, 2022

FASHION

Nora Fatehi
dazzles in a saree

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora turned heads in an orange sequined saree, intricately embroidered in silver Resham threads, and a square-cut plunging-neck blouse.

Retro Diva

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She made a stunning statement as she picked out an elegant ivory drape from the shelves of Manish Malhotra.

Stunner

Image: Pinkvilla fashion Instagram

She struck a graceful pose in a white organza saree with plain white broad borders and rose flower prints.

Floral Galore

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star looked breathtaking in a pretty peony pink saree that she paired with a prettier deep plunging blouse with feather adornments.

Pretty In Pink

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exuded major royal vibes in a Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari that was styled in traditional Bengali style.

Royalty Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Making another ravishing appearance in pink, the diva stole the show in a shimmery candy pink saree by Akanksha Gajria.

Stealing The Show

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She made another striking case for exquisite drapes by picking out a pre-pleated, concept saree with sheer embellishments and intricate embroidery work.

Exquisite Taste

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her shimmery green saree paired with a statement emerald necklace amplified things like never before!

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

In this organza floral-print drape by Sabyasachi, Nora ensured that her desi look was elegant and on point. 

Elegant Look

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked like a vision in this teal green chiffon saree that came with an intricate golden floral work.

Like A Dream

