Nora Fatehi is a desi kudi in lehengas
AUGUST 05, 2021
Nora Fatehi has given us some of the most gorgeous looks in a desi lehenga and there’s a lot to learn from her art of styling
For one of the Diwali celebrations, Nora went all out in a lavish creation by designer Tarun Tahiliani. With statement jewellery and classic hairdo, she finished off her look really well
Next, the dance diva picked out a shimmery golden Neeta Lulla lehenga and teamed it with a statement choker necklace
Her look for an award show included a pristine white lehenga that she wore without a dupatta
She exemplifies both grace and elegance in a lovely sea green lehenga with embellishments and floral embroideries
Nora is proud of her royal Indian avatar and loves to prove it by opting for a vibrant-hued couture lehenga
She exudes major festive vibes in a beautiful peacock-inspired lehenga choli by JJ Valaya
For the sangeet ceremony of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, the diva had picked out a heavily embellished golden lehenga choli
Nora ensures that she puts her fashionable desi foot forward in a beige lehenga skirt, mint-hued blouse, and a pink dupatta
