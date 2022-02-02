Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 02, 2022
Nora Fatehi is a diva in sparkly outfits
Heading 3
Dazzling Diva
In a sequinned silver dress with an off-shoulder design, Nora Fatehi showed us how to look party-ready in a jiffy!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked like a glamorous modern-day queen in a full sleeves bodysuit that was layered with a glittery sequinned cape
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Queen Of All Things Glam
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon sequinned gown with a sheer panel on the neckline and a calf-length slit on the back
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Hourglass Personified
The Kusu Kusu star managed to turn up the heat in a snug-fit mini dress from Yas Couture
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Too Hot To Handle
She dazzled in a sparkly red dress that ended just above her knees and was cinched at the waist with a statement black belt
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sparkles & Sequins All the Way
In yet another fiery red number, she ensured that her look was nothing short of phenomenal!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Ravishing In Red
Nora made a strong case for sparkly dresses by picking out a glittering panelled black and gold tiered dress with a V-neckline by Self-Portrait
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Jazzy Vibes
She looked like a desi bombshell in a sequinned pink saree and a matching strappy blouse
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Desi Patakha
Exuding boss lady vibes in her own signature way, the actress looked ravishing in a sequinned Badgley Mischka pantsuit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Boss Lady
And her aqua blue pantsuit by Naeem Khan doused in sequins is perfect for a party night!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Ready To Party
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Candid clicks from Mouni Roy’s wedding