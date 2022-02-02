Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 02, 2022

Nora Fatehi is a diva in sparkly outfits

Dazzling Diva

In a sequinned silver dress with an off-shoulder design, Nora Fatehi showed us how to look party-ready in a jiffy!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked like a glamorous modern-day queen in a full sleeves bodysuit that was layered with a glittery sequinned cape

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Queen Of All Things Glam

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon sequinned gown with a sheer panel on the neckline and a calf-length slit on the back

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Hourglass Personified

The Kusu Kusu star managed to turn up the heat in a snug-fit mini dress from Yas Couture

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Too Hot To Handle

She dazzled in a sparkly red dress that ended just above her knees and was cinched at the waist with a statement black belt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Sparkles & Sequins All the Way

In yet another fiery red number, she ensured that her look was nothing short of phenomenal!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Ravishing In Red

Nora made a strong case for sparkly dresses by picking out a glittering panelled black and gold tiered dress with a V-neckline by Self-Portrait

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Jazzy Vibes

She looked like a desi bombshell in a sequinned pink saree and a matching strappy blouse

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Desi Patakha

Exuding boss lady vibes in her own signature way, the actress looked ravishing in a sequinned Badgley Mischka pantsuit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Boss Lady

And her aqua blue pantsuit by Naeem Khan doused in sequins is perfect for a party night!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Ready To Party

