Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 05, 2022

Nora Fatehi in edgy formal outfits

Heading 3

White Blazer Dress

Nora struck the perfect balance between chic and sassy in a white blazer dress with golden buttons on the front and on the cuffs

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She raised the hotness quotient in a neutral-hued pantsuit that was paired with a slinky metallic grey bralette

Image: Pinkvilla

Oozing Sultriness

She looked like the ultimate boss babe in an aqua blue sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Boss Babe

Her all-white outfit featuring a high-waisted pencil skirt, a matching bralette top and a white blazer was all sexy,formal and everything in between!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Elegance Redefined

She made a strong case for vibrant colours by picking out a bright orange skirt-suit set

Vibrant And Edgy

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The diva picked out a buttoned cropped bustier and matched it with a long structured jacket and high-waist flared pants and took things up a notch in a jiffy!

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

Nora wore an oversized powder blue blazer and a pair of matching pants with a white crop top for an edgy style

Comfy Yet Modish

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

For a neat and stylish look, she was decked up in a structured white dress with a black belt cinched around the waist

Classy Chic

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She gave a quick formal spin to her corset top and jeans combo with a notch-lapel white blazer

Quick Formal Upgrade

Image: Pinkvilla

Her bright yellow pantsuit paired with a polka dot crop top is perfect for an edgy formal look

Pop Of Yellow

Image: Pinkvilla 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut aces Regencycore trend

Click Here