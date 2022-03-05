Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 05, 2022
Nora Fatehi in edgy formal outfits
White Blazer Dress
Nora struck the perfect balance between chic and sassy in a white blazer dress with golden buttons on the front and on the cuffs
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She raised the hotness quotient in a neutral-hued pantsuit that was paired with a slinky metallic grey bralette
Image: Pinkvilla
Oozing Sultriness
She looked like the ultimate boss babe in an aqua blue sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Boss Babe
Her all-white outfit featuring a high-waisted pencil skirt, a matching bralette top and a white blazer was all sexy,formal and everything in between!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Elegance Redefined
She made a strong case for vibrant colours by picking out a bright orange skirt-suit set
Vibrant And Edgy
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The diva picked out a buttoned cropped bustier and matched it with a long structured jacket and high-waist flared pants and took things up a notch in a jiffy!
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora wore an oversized powder blue blazer and a pair of matching pants with a white crop top for an edgy style
Comfy Yet Modish
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
For a neat and stylish look, she was decked up in a structured white dress with a black belt cinched around the waist
Classy Chic
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She gave a quick formal spin to her corset top and jeans combo with a notch-lapel white blazer
Quick Formal Upgrade
Image: Pinkvilla
Her bright yellow pantsuit paired with a polka dot crop top is perfect for an edgy formal look
Pop Of Yellow
Image: Pinkvilla
