JUNE 28, 2023

Nora Fatehi exudes glam in a gown

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Nora Fatehi dropped a red-hot look in a glam red gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Red Hot 


She looked like a breath of fresh air in a mermaid-style bright blue gown

Blue Lagoon 

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

She dazzled like a diamond in a bodycon flower-adorned sequin gown 

Sequins Love

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

Fiery Red 

She left us gasping as she posed in a strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

The Dilbar girl looked like a million bucks dressed in a ruched gold gown 

Golden Gal

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

She exuded elegance and charisma in an embellished bodycon gown 

Sheer Beauty 

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

The dance diva upped the ante in a shimmery blue bodycon gown

Dazzling

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

This black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit enhanced her gorgeous look

Black Velvet 

Video: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram

She showed her styling prowess in a figure-hugging gown featuring a boat neck

Sheer Shimmer 

Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram 

Nora resembled a Barbie doll dressed in a bubblegum pink tiered gown 

Barbiecore

