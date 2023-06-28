pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 28, 2023
Nora Fatehi exudes glam in a gown
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora Fatehi dropped a red-hot look in a glam red gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Red Hot
She looked like a breath of fresh air in a mermaid-style bright blue gown
Blue Lagoon
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She dazzled like a diamond in a bodycon flower-adorned sequin gown
Sequins Love
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Fiery Red
She left us gasping as she posed in a strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
The Dilbar girl looked like a million bucks dressed in a ruched gold gown
Golden Gal
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She exuded elegance and charisma in an embellished bodycon gown
Sheer Beauty
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
The dance diva upped the ante in a shimmery blue bodycon gown
Dazzling
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
This black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit enhanced her gorgeous look
Black Velvet
Video: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
She showed her styling prowess in a figure-hugging gown featuring a boat neck
Sheer Shimmer
Image: Nora Fatehi’s Instagram
Nora resembled a Barbie doll dressed in a bubblegum pink tiered gown
Barbiecore
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.