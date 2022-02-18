Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 18, 2022
Nora Fatehi is a fan of monotone outfits
Heading 3
Golden Girl
Sharing a throwback picture from her birthday, Nora looked lovely in a voluminous golden dress with puffy full sleeves
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She painted the town red in her ravishing red strapless gown with a sexy slit along the thigh
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Ravishing Red
Taking the co-ord route, she paired her blue slit skirt with a matching cropped blouse and kept her look monochromatic
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Blue Babe
Going all black, she wore her tailored black pants with a matching peplum-style tunic
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
All Black
For a pop of colour, she picked out a monotone yellow ribbed dress that hugged her frame at the right places
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Yellow Tones
Her desi look in a head-to-toe pista green anarkali set was all things elegant and beautiful
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Pista Green
She turned the hotness level up in a pink sequined saree and a matching blouse, by Akanksha Gajria
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Pink Punch
Nora picked out yet another monochrome outfit and accentuated her look with bold red lips
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Ice Blue
She looked like a diva in this close-neck embellished blue gown
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Embellished Blue
Her tangerine-hued bodycon dress was a fun and flirty sartorial choice for an outdoor event
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Bright Orange
She chose a white cropped top, a pencil skirt, and a matching overcoat to nail her all-white look!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Head-to-toe White
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: David Beckham moments with his family