Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 18, 2022

Nora Fatehi is a fan of monotone outfits

Golden Girl

Sharing a throwback picture from her birthday, Nora looked lovely in a voluminous golden dress with puffy full sleeves

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She painted the town red in her ravishing red strapless gown with a sexy slit along the thigh

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Ravishing Red

Taking the co-ord route, she paired her blue slit skirt with a matching cropped blouse and kept her look monochromatic

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Blue Babe

Going all black, she wore her tailored black pants with a matching peplum-style tunic

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

All Black

For a pop of colour, she picked out a monotone yellow ribbed dress that hugged her frame at the right places

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Yellow Tones

Her desi look in a head-to-toe pista green anarkali set was all things elegant and beautiful

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Pista Green

She turned the hotness level up in a pink sequined saree and a matching blouse, by Akanksha Gajria

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Pink Punch

Nora picked out yet another monochrome outfit and accentuated her look with bold red lips

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Ice Blue

She looked like a diva in this close-neck embellished blue gown

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Embellished Blue

Her tangerine-hued bodycon dress was a fun and flirty sartorial choice for an outdoor event

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Bright Orange

She chose a white cropped top, a pencil skirt, and a matching overcoat to nail her all-white look!

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Head-to-toe White

