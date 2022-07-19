Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in form-fitting dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Trust the Kusu Kusu star to set temperatures soaring whenever she steps out in a form-fitting monochrome dress!

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Pinkvilla

This cobalt blue bodycon gown with a sexy thigh-high slit and a strapless neckline ensured that her fashion game was on point.

Diva Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looked like a glam goddess as she posed in an ultra-glam bodycon gown with sequinned embroidery and mesh cutout details.

Glam Goddess

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Teaching us a thing or two about monochrome fashion, Nora dazzled in an all-black strapless gown that hugged her frame in all the right places!

Dazzling In Black

She flaunted her hourglass figure in a bright blue gown that entailed a bodycon silhouette and a flowy hemline.

Elegance Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Showing the power of floral outfits, she rocked a strapless bodycon midi dress with dainty floral prints on it.

Floral Galore

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a colourful leopard printed mini bodycon dress from Yas Couture.

Making Heads Turn

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She exuded bombshell vibes in a mini black cut-out dress that fit her snugly.

Bombshell

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Bright and bold, her outdoor avatar in a monochrome ribbed yellow dress left us gasping!

Pop Of Hue

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She was a glam queen in this sparkly red bodycon gown Yousef Al Jasmi.

Glam Queen

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sidharth Malhotra's uber-cool jackets

Click Here