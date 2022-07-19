Heading 3
Nora Fatehi in form-fitting dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Trust the Kusu Kusu star to set temperatures soaring whenever she steps out in a form-fitting monochrome dress!
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Pinkvilla
This cobalt blue bodycon gown with a sexy thigh-high slit and a strapless neckline ensured that her fashion game was on point.
Diva Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looked like a glam goddess as she posed in an ultra-glam bodycon gown with sequinned embroidery and mesh cutout details.
Glam Goddess
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Teaching us a thing or two about monochrome fashion, Nora dazzled in an all-black strapless gown that hugged her frame in all the right places!
Dazzling In Black
She flaunted her hourglass figure in a bright blue gown that entailed a bodycon silhouette and a flowy hemline.
Elegance Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Showing the power of floral outfits, she rocked a strapless bodycon midi dress with dainty floral prints on it.
Floral Galore
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
She made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a colourful leopard printed mini bodycon dress from Yas Couture.
Making Heads Turn
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She exuded bombshell vibes in a mini black cut-out dress that fit her snugly.
Bombshell
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Bright and bold, her outdoor avatar in a monochrome ribbed yellow dress left us gasping!
Pop Of Hue
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She was a glam queen in this sparkly red bodycon gown Yousef Al Jasmi.
Glam Queen
