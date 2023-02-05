Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in a desi avatar 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

FEB 05, 2023

Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram

Nora redefines desi charm in a beautiful ivory and gold geometric sleeveless kurta sharara set

Capturing Hearts

Image: Chikankari by Label Aishwaryrika Instagram 

She is the prettiest desi kudi in a rose pink chikankari anarkali

Desi Kudi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva dazzles in an embellished pre-draped saree and a sexy strappy blouse

Dazzling

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She picked out a gorgeous jade-green Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked ethereal in it

Simply Beautiful 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work, and silver details

Making Heads Turn

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The Kusu Kusu dancer spells charm in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers 

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Pinkvilla fashion Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this white saree with rose flower prints done in gold and a blend of pink and red and plain white borders

Graceful

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks regal in this Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari draped in traditional Bengali style

Royalty Redefined 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She redefines beauty in a light yellow embroidered sharara and kurta, and a matching dupatta

Yellow Mellow

