Nora Fatehi in a desi avatar
FEB 05, 2023
Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram
Nora redefines desi charm in a beautiful ivory and gold geometric sleeveless kurta sharara set
Capturing Hearts
Image: Chikankari by Label Aishwaryrika Instagram
She is the prettiest desi kudi in a rose pink chikankari anarkali
Desi Kudi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva dazzles in an embellished pre-draped saree and a sexy strappy blouse
Dazzling
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She picked out a gorgeous jade-green Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked ethereal in it
Simply Beautiful
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work, and silver details
Making Heads Turn
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu dancer spells charm in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers
Pretty In Pink
Image: Pinkvilla fashion Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this white saree with rose flower prints done in gold and a blend of pink and red and plain white borders
Graceful
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks regal in this Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari draped in traditional Bengali style
Royalty Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She redefines beauty in a light yellow embroidered sharara and kurta, and a matching dupatta
Yellow Mellow
