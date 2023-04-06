Nora Fatehi in beautiful sarees
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 06, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora brought some desi glam to the table in a beige embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani
Desi Gal
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked spectacular in a sequinned drape by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Flawless
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Glam Quotient
The Kusu Kusu star amped up the glam quotient in an orange saree embellished with sequins
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora keeps things dreamy in a soft pink saree bedecked with dainty feathers
Pretty In Pink
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her pre-draped saree from Tarun Tahiliani is enough to turn heads and serve as an inspiration for a unique concept
Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She redefines grace in a white organza saree with rose flower prints
Graceful
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked straight out of a royal painting in Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari
Royalty
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She stole the show in a shimmery candy pink drape by Akanksha Gajria
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looks resplendent in a green chiffon saree with intricate golden floral work
Resplendent
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora turned heads as she posed in a sparkly six-yard drape adorned with sequins
Stunner
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.