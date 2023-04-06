Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in beautiful sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 06, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora brought some desi glam to the table in a beige embellished saree by Tarun Tahiliani

Desi Gal

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked spectacular in a sequinned drape by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Flawless

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Glam Quotient 

The Kusu Kusu star amped up the glam quotient in an orange saree embellished with sequins

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora keeps things dreamy in a soft pink saree bedecked with dainty feathers

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her pre-draped saree from Tarun Tahiliani is enough to turn heads and serve as an inspiration for a unique concept

Gorgeous 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She redefines grace in a white organza saree with rose flower prints 

Graceful

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked straight out of a royal painting in Surajmukhi jaal saree by Anjul Bhandari 

Royalty 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She stole the show in a shimmery candy pink drape by Akanksha Gajria

Shimmer & Shine 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looks resplendent in a green chiffon saree with intricate golden floral work 

Resplendent

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora turned heads as she posed in a sparkly six-yard drape adorned with sequins

Stunner

