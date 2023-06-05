Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 05, 2023

Nora Fatehi in blue outfits 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora Fatehi looked spectacular in a multi-coloured gown paired with a blue silk taffeta cape 

Spectacular

She dazzled in a shimmery mid-night blue ensemble by Falguni & Shane Peacock 

Dazzling

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked like a mermaid in an azure blue gown curated with crepe fabric

Mermaid Vibes 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She served an ultra-glam look in a blue Hervé Léger co-ordinated set 

Glam Style 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a midi bodycon dress with embellishments all over it 

Ice Blue Gorgeous 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora kept things sensuous in a shimmery aqua-blue pantsuit 

Steamed Up 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked breathtakingly divine in a sparkly sky-blue full-sleeved bodycon gown

Divine In Blue 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked like a glam goddess in a semi-sheer gown with full sleeves

Glam Goddess 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

This olympic-blue three-piece set looked flawless on her

Relaxed Yet Stylish 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She looked stunning in a sky-blue blazer dress

Stunning

Image: Pinkvilla

She nailed a stylish airport look in an all-blue denim co-ord 

Airport Queen 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here