pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 05, 2023
Nora Fatehi in blue outfits
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looked spectacular in a multi-coloured gown paired with a blue silk taffeta cape
Spectacular
She dazzled in a shimmery mid-night blue ensemble by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Dazzling
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked like a mermaid in an azure blue gown curated with crepe fabric
Mermaid Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She served an ultra-glam look in a blue Hervé Léger co-ordinated set
Glam Style
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked ravishing in a midi bodycon dress with embellishments all over it
Ice Blue Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora kept things sensuous in a shimmery aqua-blue pantsuit
Steamed Up
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked breathtakingly divine in a sparkly sky-blue full-sleeved bodycon gown
Divine In Blue
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked like a glam goddess in a semi-sheer gown with full sleeves
Glam Goddess
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This olympic-blue three-piece set looked flawless on her
Relaxed Yet Stylish
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked stunning in a sky-blue blazer dress
Stunning
Image: Pinkvilla
She nailed a stylish airport look in an all-blue denim co-ord
Airport Queen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.