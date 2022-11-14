Nora Fatehi
in cut-out dresses
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks dazzling in a bright yellow cut out detail gown with a high slit.
Image source- Priyankk Nandwana instagram
Nora Fatehi looks fabulous in this shimmery crop top and skirt with cutout design at its waist.
Image source- Steven Roy Thomas instagram
Get the snazzy party look with this backless leather dress with threadwork mesh.
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora Fatehi jazzed up her party look with a front cut out detail bodycon orange dress.
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a mesh style crop top and net design pants. She paired the look with studded sunglasses.
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Make your party look stand out with a stylish cut out design and heavily embellished lehenga.
Heavily embellished lehenga
Image source- Tejas Nerurkar instagram
Nora Fatehi is creating fashion goals in a stylish white cut out dress with white heels.
Image source- Mohamed Saad STUDIO instagram
Make your beach party look standout with a stylish cut out design bikini and slit skirt set.
Image source- Anup Surve instagram
The Bhuj actress looks smart yet fashionable in a cutout design top and black pant sets with bright orange shoes.
Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram
Get a chic look for partying in black net detail top and shimmery shorts, with a braided hairstyle.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.