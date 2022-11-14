Heading 3

Nora Fatehi
in cut-out dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge looks dazzling in a bright yellow cut out detail gown with a high slit.

Bright yellow outfit

Image source- Priyankk Nandwana instagram 

Nora Fatehi looks fabulous in this shimmery crop top and skirt with cutout design at its waist.

Shimmery co-ord set 

Image source- Steven Roy Thomas instagram

Get the snazzy party look with this backless leather dress with threadwork mesh.

Leather backless dress 

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram 

Nora Fatehi jazzed up her party look with a front cut out detail bodycon orange dress.

Stunning in orange 

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a mesh style crop top and net design pants. She paired the look with studded sunglasses.

Slay in black 

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar Instagram


Make your party look stand out with a stylish cut out design and heavily embellished lehenga.

Heavily embellished lehenga 

Image source- Tejas Nerurkar instagram

Nora Fatehi is creating fashion goals in a stylish white cut out dress with white heels.

Fashionable in white 

Image source- Mohamed Saad STUDIO instagram

Make your beach party look standout with a stylish cut out design bikini and slit skirt set.

Animal print beachy look 

Image source- Anup Surve instagram

The Bhuj actress looks smart yet fashionable in a cutout design top and black pant sets with bright orange shoes.

Street style look

Image source- Nora Fatehi instagram

Get a chic look for partying in black net detail top and shimmery shorts, with a braided hairstyle.

Chic in black

