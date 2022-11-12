Nora Fatehi in embellished lehengas
Pramila Mandal
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Clad in this heavily embroidered green lehenga, Nora looks absolutely breathtaking as she strikes a pose here
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
What a beautiful sight to behold! The diva looks nothing less than regal in this heavily embellished lehenga
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
A lehenga is perfect for every occasion! The diva exudes charm as she poses in a chrome-yellow ensemble
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her fashion game is on point as she confidently slays in this pristine white lehenga and looks more gorgeous than ever
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This color and stunning lehenga just amp up the beauty of this actress and she nails her ethnic look like a true fashion icon
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Defining her endless love for lehengas, Nora can steal the limelight easily as she poses in this golden lehenga
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
You must agree when we say that Nora is totally a pataka as she is decked up in this green and blue-hued lehenga
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This diva’s regal heavily embellished lehenga adds a touch of charisma to her gorgeous looks and we are blown away by it!
Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram
Another classic look served by this diva! Nora shows us how to slay effortlessly in a heavy ensemble and looks beautiful as she does it
Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Lastly, let's take a moment to appreciate how stunning she looks in this shimmery golden lehenga and looks confident
