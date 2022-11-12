Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in embellished lehengas 

Pramila Mandal

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Clad in this heavily embroidered green lehenga, Nora looks absolutely breathtaking as she strikes a pose here

Redefining elegance

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

What a beautiful sight to behold! The diva looks nothing less than regal in this heavily embellished lehenga

Regal look

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

A lehenga is perfect for every occasion! The diva exudes charm as she poses in a chrome-yellow ensemble

Graceful

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her fashion game is on point as she confidently slays in this pristine white lehenga and looks more gorgeous than ever

Queen

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This color and stunning lehenga just amp up the beauty of this actress and she nails her ethnic look like a true fashion icon

Ravishing in orange

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Defining her endless love for lehengas, Nora can steal the limelight easily as she poses in this golden lehenga

Desi Nari

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

You must agree when we say that Nora is totally a pataka as she is decked up in this green and blue-hued lehenga 

Pataka

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This diva’s regal heavily embellished lehenga adds a touch of charisma to her gorgeous looks and we are blown away by it!

Ravishing 

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

Another classic look served by this diva! Nora shows us how to slay effortlessly in a heavy ensemble and looks beautiful as she does it

Slaying

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Lastly, let's take a moment to appreciate how stunning she looks in this shimmery golden lehenga and looks confident 

Fashionista 

