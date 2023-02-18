Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in fab dresses 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Action Hero star looks flawless in this dreamy green dress with a cut-out around the midriff

Dreamy Haze 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She serves glam fashion vibes in this short blue dress with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline 

Blue Magic

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram 

She turned up the heat in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress 

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star dazzled in a sparkly black short dress by Michael Cinco 

Glitzy Affair

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva makes a stunning case for black and white in a long strapless ensemble by Mark Bumgarner 

Fashionista

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She picked out a pastel green bodycon dress that hugged her frame in all the right places 

Mood Monochrome

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She is too hot to handle in this tangerine-hued midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline

Hotness Alert

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She makes a quirky and fashionable statement in this mini dress from Versace 

Quirk Quotient

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She turns all heads in a pristine white mini dress and black pointed heels 

Head Turner

