Nora Fatehi in fab dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 18, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Action Hero star looks flawless in this dreamy green dress with a cut-out around the midriff
Dreamy Haze
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She serves glam fashion vibes in this short blue dress with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline
Blue Magic
Kiara Advani’s glorious desi looks
Kriti Sanon-inspired brunch looks
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She turned up the heat in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress
Making Jaws Drop
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star dazzled in a sparkly black short dress by Michael Cinco
Glitzy Affair
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva makes a stunning case for black and white in a long strapless ensemble by Mark Bumgarner
Fashionista
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She picked out a pastel green bodycon dress that hugged her frame in all the right places
Mood Monochrome
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She is too hot to handle in this tangerine-hued midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline
Hotness Alert
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She makes a quirky and fashionable statement in this mini dress from Versace
Quirk Quotient
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She turns all heads in a pristine white mini dress and black pointed heels
Head Turner
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.