pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 17, 2023
Nora Fatehi in gorgeous gowns
Mirror
Nora Fatehi draws the attention like a centrepiece as she is decked up in an all mirror gown
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sequin Queen
Nora resembled a precious diamond in a bodycon sequin gown adorned in flowers
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Fiery Red
Nora has us weak on our knees as she donned a strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Starry Night
Nora resembled a sky full of stars as she posed in a shimmery blue bodycon gown.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sheer Beauty
Nora exuded elegance and charisma in a sheer bodycon gown embellished in silver work.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Golden Glory
The Dilbar girl looked like an absolute queen dressed in a ruched gold gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Black Velvet
Nora looked a class apart as she dressed up in a black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Sheer Shimmer
She wore a figure-hugging gown featuring a halter neck and was decked in shimmering diamond beats
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Barbie Doll
Nora resembled a Barbie doll dressed in a bubblegum pink tiered gown with a strapless neckline
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Passionate In Red
Nora made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a sequined red gown that hugged her curves
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.