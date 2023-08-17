Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

August 17, 2023

Nora Fatehi in gorgeous gowns

Mirror

Nora Fatehi draws the attention like a centrepiece as she is decked up in an all mirror gown

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Sequin Queen 

Nora resembled a precious diamond in a bodycon sequin gown adorned in flowers

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Fiery Red 

Nora has us weak on our knees as she donned a strapless red gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Starry Night 

Nora resembled a sky full of stars as she posed in a shimmery blue bodycon gown.

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Sheer Beauty 

Nora exuded elegance and charisma in a sheer bodycon gown embellished in silver work. 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Golden Glory 

The Dilbar girl looked like an absolute queen dressed in a ruched gold gown with a thigh-high slit. 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Black Velvet 

Nora looked a class apart as she dressed up in a black velvet gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Sheer Shimmer 

She wore a figure-hugging gown featuring a halter neck and was decked in shimmering diamond beats

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Barbie Doll 

Nora resembled a Barbie doll dressed in a bubblegum pink tiered gown with a strapless neckline

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Passionate In Red 

Nora made our hearts skip a beat as she posed in a sequined red gown that hugged her curves

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here