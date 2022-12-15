Heading 3

Nora Fatehi
in gorgeous lehengas

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Beautiful As Always 

For her appearance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nora picked out a gorgeous jade green Manish Malhotra lehenga

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work, and silver details

Making Heads Turn

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Canadian-born star set some major desi goals as she picked out a tangerine garden lehenga set from the Mumbai-based designer Monisha Jaising

Desi Kudi

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked elegant in a hand-embroidered mustard lehenga from the label Torani

Elegance Redefined 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exudes royal vibes in a tulle lehenga featuring resham and zari embroidery, teamed with a sheer blouse and a dupatta with a sleek gold zari border

Festive Ready

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked like a Greek Goddess in a pristine white lehenga that strikes the perfect blend between traditional and contemporary

Fab In White

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exemplifies grace in a lovely sea green lehenga bedecked with embellishments and floral embroideries

Grace Exemplified

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She set major glam goals in a beautiful peacock-inspired lehenga choli

Glam Goals

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked wedding-ready in a heavily embellished golden lehenga and a plunging-neck choli with a sheer dupatta, by JJ Valaya

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She stood out in this heavily embellished red lehenga that looked stunning on her! 

Royal Avatar

