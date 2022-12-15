Nora Fatehi
in gorgeous lehengas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Beautiful As Always
For her appearance in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nora picked out a gorgeous jade green Manish Malhotra lehenga
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked drop-dead gorgeous in a statement-making pastel lehenga with heavy floral work, and silver details
Making Heads Turn
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Canadian-born star set some major desi goals as she picked out a tangerine garden lehenga set from the Mumbai-based designer Monisha Jaising
Desi Kudi
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked elegant in a hand-embroidered mustard lehenga from the label Torani
Elegance Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exudes royal vibes in a tulle lehenga featuring resham and zari embroidery, teamed with a sheer blouse and a dupatta with a sleek gold zari border
Festive Ready
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked like a Greek Goddess in a pristine white lehenga that strikes the perfect blend between traditional and contemporary
Fab In White
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exemplifies grace in a lovely sea green lehenga bedecked with embellishments and floral embroideries
Grace Exemplified
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She set major glam goals in a beautiful peacock-inspired lehenga choli
Glam Goals
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked wedding-ready in a heavily embellished golden lehenga and a plunging-neck choli with a sheer dupatta, by JJ Valaya
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She stood out in this heavily embellished red lehenga that looked stunning on her!
Royal Avatar
