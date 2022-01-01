Heading 3

Nora Fatehi

in modish midi dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Nora made a stunning case for monochrome numbers by picking out a pastel green bodycon dress in her favourite hemline length

Pretty Hot & Tempting

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She looks hot as hell in this solid tangerine-hued midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline and a small slit at the back

Grabbing Eyeballs

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She was the focal point of all envy as she posed in a pretty midi dress with golden button detailing and a Chanel arm candy

Inducing Envy

mage: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

She looked like springtime come alive in this white floral-print midi dress with a sexy slit opening on one side

Floral Galore

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

The Kusu Kusu star looked like a vision a plumetis organza one-shoulder midi dress with ruffled edges, designed by Gauri and Nainika

Dreamy Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She redefined elegance as she struck a pose in a peach and white midi dress that hugged her sungly

Elegance

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram

She served us with some major sartorial inspiration in a black and gold bodycon midi dress from the collection of Versace X Fendi collab

Luxe Style

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

This ribbed bodycon dress that ended right above her ankles hugged her in all the right places!

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

Looking like a bombshell that she is, Nora amped things up in a structured bodycon midi dress by Alex Perry

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She made our jaws drop to the floor as she sported a sultry white midi dress that entailed cut-out details and a deep plunging neckline

Making Jaws Drop

