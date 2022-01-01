Nora Fatehi
in modish midi dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Nora made a stunning case for monochrome numbers by picking out a pastel green bodycon dress in her favourite hemline length
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She looks hot as hell in this solid tangerine-hued midi dress with a one-shoulder neckline and a small slit at the back
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She was the focal point of all envy as she posed in a pretty midi dress with golden button detailing and a Chanel arm candy
mage: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She looked like springtime come alive in this white floral-print midi dress with a sexy slit opening on one side
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looked like a vision a plumetis organza one-shoulder midi dress with ruffled edges, designed by Gauri and Nainika
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She redefined elegance as she struck a pose in a peach and white midi dress that hugged her sungly
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
She served us with some major sartorial inspiration in a black and gold bodycon midi dress from the collection of Versace X Fendi collab
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
This ribbed bodycon dress that ended right above her ankles hugged her in all the right places!
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
Looking like a bombshell that she is, Nora amped things up in a structured bodycon midi dress by Alex Perry
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She made our jaws drop to the floor as she sported a sultry white midi dress that entailed cut-out details and a deep plunging neckline
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's mushy pics