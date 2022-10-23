Heading 3

Sakshi
Singh 

OCT 23, 2022

FASHION

Nora Fatehi in Monochrome outfits

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Garmi star Nora Fatehi is always up for a style game, as she rocks a gorgeous sequin floor-length red dress by Naeem Khan

Fiery red

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looking so hot and sensuous in a yellow cut-out dress by Roberto Cavalli, Nora flaunted her toned legs in style

Yellow mellow

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora glammed up in a purple mirror dress by ATELIER ZUHRA and styled it with a grey handbag and a messy bun

Discoball

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Channeling her inner retro diva, Nora decided to wear an orange saree with silver borders and a gorgeous square-neck blouse

Retro vibe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exuded absolute elegance in a blue sequin gown with cut-outs and a side slit by Falguni and Shane Peacock

Blue moon

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora was all about the traditional glam, wearing an all-beige saree with golden borders from the collection of Manish Malhotra

Saree look

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She dazzled in a pink solid saree with a ruffle blouse by Manish Malhotra and styled it with a pearl necklace and earrings

Pretty in pink

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked sizzling hot in an orange bodycon one-shoulder dress and accessorized it with silver chain earrings

Orange babe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The kusu-Kusu star turned up the heat in a blue shimmer gown with a plunging neckline by Michael Cinco

Blue shimmers

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Showing off her gorgeous curves in a vintage Versace strapless dress and statement accessories, she was a complete diva

Versace

