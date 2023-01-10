Nora Fatehi in red outfits
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star painted the town red in a blood-red Falguni Shane Peacock sparkly gown
Red Romance
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dialled up the drama in a luxe red gown that had a strapless neckline and a ravishing thigh-high slit
Turning Heads
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked party-ready in a sparkly red dress with a black belt
Red Velvet
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looks every bit gorgeous in this off-shoulder satin dress with statement sleeves and a cut-out in the front
Gorgeous
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva oozes desi glam in a red sharara set with golden zari work
Desi Glam
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her bold red look in a shimmery red bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is swoon-worthy!
Go Bold
Image: Pinkvilla
She aced denim style by pairing a red outfit with a chic denim jacket at the airport
Chic Girl
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept things casual and easy in a pair of red yoga tights and a comfy red hoodie
Easy Look
Image: Pinkvilla
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a sporty red bodycon dress with side taping
Giving An Edge
Image: Pinkvilla
She amped things up by opting for a funky red and orange jogger set at the airport!
Funky Look
