Nora Fatehi in red outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The Kusu Kusu star painted the town red in a blood-red Falguni Shane Peacock sparkly gown

Red Romance

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She dialled up the drama in a luxe red gown that had a strapless neckline and a ravishing thigh-high slit

Turning Heads

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora looked party-ready in a sparkly red dress with a black belt

Red Velvet

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora looks every bit gorgeous in this off-shoulder satin dress with statement sleeves and a cut-out in the front

Gorgeous 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

The diva oozes desi glam in a red sharara set with golden zari work

Desi Glam 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Her bold red look in a shimmery red bodycon gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is swoon-worthy! 

Go Bold 

Image: Pinkvilla

She aced denim style by pairing a red outfit with a chic denim jacket at the airport

Chic Girl

Image: Pinkvilla

She kept things casual and easy in a pair of red yoga tights and a comfy red hoodie

Easy Look 

Image: Pinkvilla

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a sporty red bodycon dress with side taping

Giving An Edge 

Image: Pinkvilla

She amped things up by opting for a funky red and orange jogger set at the airport! 

Funky Look

