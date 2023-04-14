Nora Fatehi in shades of white
Neenaz Akhtar
APRIL 14, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi put her stunning foot forward in an ivory gown adorned with mirror embellishments and exaggerated sleeves
Red Carpet Look
Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram
Nora turned into a desi kudi and exuded desi charm in an ivory-white and gold geometric sharara
Charming
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looks ravishing in a white gown with thigh-high slits and a deep plunging neckline
Oomph Factor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Glam Diva
She exudes ultra-glam vibes in this draped milky-white skirt and an embellished bralette
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora raised the temperatures in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist
Hotness Alert
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked stunning in a white feather-adorned mini dress by Georges Hobeika
Belle In White
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She channeled her inner boss lady in a tailored white blazer dress
Boss Babe
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her maximalist white gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is all kinds of glam sartorial goals
Maximalist
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Moroccan beauty turned heads in an off-white floral strapless bodycon dress
Floral Galore
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The diva made a solid case for fringe outfits in this pristine white fringed dress from Hervé Léger
Fringe Style
