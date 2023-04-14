Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in shades of white 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 14, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi put her stunning foot forward in an ivory gown adorned with mirror embellishments and exaggerated sleeves

Red Carpet Look

Image: Ritika Mirchandani Instagram

Nora turned into a desi kudi and exuded desi charm in an ivory-white and gold geometric sharara 

Charming

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu star looks ravishing in a white gown with thigh-high slits and a deep plunging neckline

Oomph Factor

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Glam Diva

She exudes ultra-glam vibes in this draped milky-white skirt and an embellished bralette 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora raised the temperatures in a sultry white bodycon dress with cut-outs around the waist 

Hotness Alert

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked stunning in a white feather-adorned mini dress by Georges Hobeika 

Belle In White

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She channeled her inner boss lady in a tailored white blazer dress

Boss Babe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her maximalist white gown by Yousef Al Jasmi is all kinds of glam sartorial goals 

Maximalist 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Moroccan beauty turned heads in an off-white floral strapless bodycon dress 

Floral Galore 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The diva made a solid case for fringe outfits in this pristine white fringed dress from Hervé Léger

Fringe Style

