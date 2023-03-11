Nora Fatehi in snazzy co-ords
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 11, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi is an absolute diva in this stunning Balmain co-ord
Diva Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She keeps things chic and classy in a pair of black pants and a mock neck bodysuit
Chic Girl
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
To ring in her birthday, she was clad in a vibrant floral skirt and top co-ord set
Floral Galore
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu singer turned up the heat in a shiny black Prada skirt and a matching blouse
Hotness Quotient
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She kept things elegant in a straight-fit green and white skirt and a matching cropped blouse
Elegance Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She oozes oomph in an embellished blue skirt with a thigh-high slit and a crop top with a deep square neckline
Oomph Factor
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looks fabulous in a golden co-ord set featuring a peplum-style blouse and a mini skirt
Fab Style
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dials up the glam quotient in sparkly aqua-blue pants and a blazer set
Glitter & Glam
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her short orange skirt paired with a matching blazer and a white crop top is flawless
Stunner
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She is a delight to watch in these tailored white pants, a matching bralette, and a long white blazer
White Delight
