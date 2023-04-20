Nora Fatehi in snazzy short dresses
APRIL 20, 2023
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi exudes glam fashion vibes in a short blue dress with structured shoulders
Glam Girl
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She looked ravishing in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress
leopard print
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Glitzy Affair
The Kusu Kusu star brought some sparkle and shine in a short black dress by Michael Cinco
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looked like a Ballerina in this white feather-adorned mini dress
Ballerina
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked fiercely fashionable in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars
Boss Babe
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She put her glam foot forward in a turtleneck mini dress with cut-out details
Diva Vibes
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
She kept things snazzy in a mini dress from Versace
Fashionable
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
She turns all heads in an all-white mini dress and a pair of black heels
Turning Heads
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked gorgeous in an icy blue faux leather mini number
Stunning
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dazzled in a sparkly red dress that featured a statement black belt
Too Hot To Handle
