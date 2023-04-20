Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in snazzy short dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 20, 2023

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi exudes glam fashion vibes in a short blue dress with structured shoulders 

Glam Girl

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She looked ravishing in a snug-fit leopard print mini dress 

 leopard print

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Glitzy Affair

The Kusu Kusu star brought some sparkle and shine in a short black dress by Michael Cinco 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looked like a Ballerina in this white feather-adorned mini dress 

Ballerina 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked fiercely fashionable in a chic white blazer dress featuring notch lapel collars

Boss Babe

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She put her glam foot forward in a turtleneck mini dress with cut-out details

Diva Vibes

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram

She kept things snazzy in a mini dress from Versace 

Fashionable

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

She turns all heads in an all-white mini dress and a pair of black heels 

Turning Heads

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked gorgeous in an icy blue faux leather mini number 

Stunning

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She dazzled in a sparkly red dress that featured a statement black belt 

Too Hot To Handle

