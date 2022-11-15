Heading 3

Nora Fatehi in thigh-slit dresses 

Pramila Mandal

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We're in a frenzy and can’t get over this fiery red thigh-slit gown and Nora’s beauty, which is truly commendable!

Bold and Beautiful

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The star is shining brightly down on earth and giving us major outfit goals! Nora looks absolutely stunning in silver sequined gown

Shimmer

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks like a ray of sunshine as she opts for this gorgeous yellow slit gown and can easily steal the limelight with her looks

Sunshine

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we just can’t stop gazing at her sheer elegance! Nora looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a blingy slit dress

Queen

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Your jaws will definitely drop after seeing this diva’s stylish walk in this golden bodycon thigh-high slit gown

Ravishing

Image source: Dirk Alexander Instagram

Make way for this diva as she’s on a mission to win maximum hearts with such fashionable looks and confidence!

Stunner in Black

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

How much sparkle is ever enough? Nora in this heavily blue embellished gown looks like a sight that can never be forgotten!

Dazzler

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Beware of this bewitching look! Nora’s sizzling orange gown and fabulous fit body are enough to make many hearts skip a beat

Ravishing

Image source: Tejas Nerurkar Instagram

No more shimmer, it’s just glitz and glamour, and we are loving it anyway! To watch her in this outfit is a truly stunning sight to behold

Babelicious

Image source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora and her endless love for slit dresses seem neverending! The diva slays here in a red slit gown and we are totally bowled by her beauty

Fashionista 

