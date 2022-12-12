Heading 3

Nora Fatehi-inspired Christmas dresses

Prerna
Verma

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The glittery red dress

Nora looks sizzling hot in this glittery red dress with a thigh-high slit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks beautiful in this bodycon red gown

The mermaid gown

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

This glittery silver dress accentuates Nora’s figure and it looks perfect for Christmas

Glittery silver dress

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Look at Nora slay in this glitter dress

Glitter queen

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

If you do not want to go overboard with glitter this Christmas then opt for this simple neon green dress

Go Neon!

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

A plain red one-shoulder bodycon dress should be perfect for your Christmas celebration

Hotness overload

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Looking like a beautiful Christmas tree herself, Nora nails it in a green and white crop top and skirt

A Christmas tree

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a red gown with a thigh-high slit

The princess gown

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Take cues from this actress to paint the town golden in this glitter blazer dress

The golden blazer dress

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora aces this red coloured top with balloon sleeves and a skirt

The balloon sleeves' top

