Nora Fatehi-inspired Christmas dresses
Prerna
Verma
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The glittery red dress
Nora looks sizzling hot in this glittery red dress with a thigh-high slit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looks beautiful in this bodycon red gown
The mermaid gown
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
This glittery silver dress accentuates Nora’s figure and it looks perfect for Christmas
Glittery silver dress
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Look at Nora slay in this glitter dress
Glitter queen
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
If you do not want to go overboard with glitter this Christmas then opt for this simple neon green dress
Go Neon!
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
A plain red one-shoulder bodycon dress should be perfect for your Christmas celebration
Hotness overload
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Looking like a beautiful Christmas tree herself, Nora nails it in a green and white crop top and skirt
A Christmas tree
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a red gown with a thigh-high slit
The princess gown
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Take cues from this actress to paint the town golden in this glitter blazer dress
The golden blazer dress
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora aces this red coloured top with balloon sleeves and a skirt
The balloon sleeves' top
