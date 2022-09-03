Heading 3
Nora Fatehi-inspired party outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 03, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bringing the best of both worlds, Nora upped the ante in a silver and black embellished co-ord set by Faraz Manan
Upping The Ante
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exuded sheer glamour in a sparkly co-ord set that consisted of a cropped blouse and a cut-out thigh-high slit floor-sweeping skirt, by Falguni & Shane Peacock
High On Glamour
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She looked like a million bucks in an ultra-glam bodycon gown doused with sequinned embroidery and mesh cutout details
Million Bucks
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kusu Kusu star looked breathtaking in this custom Enkelejda Shatri cobalt blue velvet gown and matching gloves
Elegance Redefined
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She made heads turn in an all-black strapless gown that hugged her frame in all the right places!
Dazzling In Black
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She was the star of the party in her little black cut-out dress with silver embellishments around the neck and sleeves
Bombshell Vibes
Keeping things snazzy and jazzy, she rocked a sparkly silver midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline
Sparkle & Shine
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her alluring desi look featuring a blush pink sequined saree and a matching strappy blouse is a treat to sore eyes!
Desi Diva
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She oozed oomph in an aqua-blue sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan
Boss Babe
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Her sparkly midi dress with ruffled tiers made a ravishing case for party-ready looks
Twirl In
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kriti Sanon looks sassy in a dress