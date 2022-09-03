Heading 3

Nora Fatehi-inspired party outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 03, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Bringing the best of both worlds, Nora upped the ante in a silver and black embellished co-ord set by Faraz Manan

Upping The Ante

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She exuded sheer glamour in a sparkly co-ord set that consisted of a cropped blouse and a cut-out thigh-high slit floor-sweeping skirt, by Falguni & Shane Peacock

High On Glamour

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She looked like a million bucks in an ultra-glam bodycon gown doused with sequinned embroidery and mesh cutout details

Million Bucks

Image: Pinkvilla 

The Kusu Kusu star looked breathtaking in this custom Enkelejda Shatri cobalt blue velvet gown and matching gloves

Elegance Redefined

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She made heads turn in an all-black strapless gown that hugged her frame in all the right places!

Dazzling In Black

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She was the star of the party in her little black cut-out dress with silver embellishments around the neck and sleeves

Bombshell Vibes

Keeping things snazzy and jazzy, she rocked a sparkly silver midi dress with an off-shoulder neckline

Sparkle & Shine

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her alluring desi look featuring a blush pink sequined saree and a matching strappy blouse is a treat to sore eyes!

Desi Diva

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She oozed oomph in an aqua-blue sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan

Boss Babe

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Her sparkly midi dress with ruffled tiers made a ravishing case for party-ready looks

Twirl In

